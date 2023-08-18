New Chick-fil-A creation may spark another sandwich war

Chick-fil-A's new creation and limited-time offer, the honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich.

 Chick-fil-A

(CNN) — Chick-fil-A’s first foray into the chicken sandwich wars was so successful that it’s launching a second entry, marking the first time the chain has altered its well-known fried chicken sandwich.

The new poultry offering hits restaurants nationwide on Aug. 28 with a twist on the original classic: It’s called the honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich.