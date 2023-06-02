Netflix shareholders reject sky-high executive pay packages

New York (CNN) — Netflix shareholders voted on Thursday to reject multi-million dollar pay packages for the company’s top executives including for co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

The vote, which is non-binding, comes amid a strong bounceback for a company that lost more than half its value in 2022 as people started to venture out after years of pandemic isolation. Last year, consumers turned their back on price increases for streaming services like Netflix, and investors began to criticize the company for paying through the nose for content while customers were leaving. But Netflix’s stock has rebounded 36% so far this year as shareholders believe the streaming sell-off may have been overdone.