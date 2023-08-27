New York (CNN) — If you haven’t seen some of the summer’s hottest blockbusters, there’s no time like the present.

Sunday is the second annual National Cinema Day. At more than 3,000 participating theaters across the country the price of a movie ticket is just $4. The last time the average movie ticket was priced this low was in 1989, according to survey data from the National Association of Theatre Owners. Last year, the average ticket price was $10.53.