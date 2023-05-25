Nasdaq threatens to delist the Trump SPAC from the stock market

Signage outside the Nasdaq Market Site in New York, New York, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

 Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm seeking to merge with former President Donald Trump’s media venture that owns the Truth Social app, has received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq.

In a press release Wednesday, Digital World said it “received an expected letter” from the stock market because hasn’t filed a quarterly report for the period ending on March 31. The letter doesn’t mean the company will be delisted, but its stock could disappear from the Nasdaq exchange if it doesn’t get its act together soon.