MTV News to shut down as Paramount Media Networks slashes US workforce

 Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

A major Paramount division announced Tuesday it will shutter MTV News and slash its US workforce by 25%, bringing to an end the iconic music video network's news division that once covered a range of issues from pop culture to politics and became a household name for Generation X and Millennial adolescents.

Chris McCarthy, who heads Paramount Media Networks, MTV and Showtime, said in a memo to staff Tuesday that despite the media giant's "success" in streaming, the company continues to "feel pressure from broader economic headwinds like many of our peers."