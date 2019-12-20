Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mother-daughter team grab diplomas together at Madison College graduation Mother-daughter team grab diplomas together at Madison College graduation

MADISON, Wis. - More than 1,600 students graduated from Madison College on Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center, two of whom happened to be a mother-daughter duo.

Mother Katrina Riel and daughter Nevada Riel didn't expect to get their diplomas together, but when the two realized that was a possibility, they decided to go for it.

Nevada Riel said she had to work out a few things with her classes to make her credit load similar to her mom's, but the two were able to pull it off. They spent the semester with the same classes and matched their schedules perfectly.

"We teach each other how to get it (and) how to find the answers," Katrina Riel said.

Nevada Riel said they're always supporting each other.

"There can be things that she can get but I don't understand, or vice versa," Nevada Riel said.

The two explained that they're each other's study buddies. Both graduated with degrees in accounting assistance, which allowed them to study together and keep each other on track. But the two said there was always a little light-hearted competition.

"Gradewise, we're very competitive. With homework, grades, you name it," Katrina Riel said jokingly.

They may have conquered their first degrees, but there's a lot more education they have planned. Soon the two will return to school for associate's degrees in accounting and then more schooling in human resource management, all of which they plan to do together.

