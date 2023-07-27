Mortgage rates tick up after dropping last week

US mortgage rates moved higher this week following the Federal Reserve’s rate hike. Pictured on July 19 is a subdivision in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US mortgage rates moved higher this week following the Federal Reserve’s rate hike, after dropping last week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.81% in the week ending July 27, up from 6.78% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.30%.