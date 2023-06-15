Washington, DC (CNN) — Mortgage rates ticked down this week for the second week in a row, as investors absorbed the Federal Reserve’s expected pause on raising the federal funds rate after 10 consecutive rate hikes.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.69% in the week ending June 15, down from 6.71% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.78%.