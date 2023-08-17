Mortgage rates soar to their highest level in 21 years

US mortgage rates surged this week to their highest level in 21 years. Newly constructed homes in Queen Creek, Arizona, are pictured here on June 5.

 Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US mortgage rates surged this week, rising to their highest level in 21 years.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.09% in the week ending August 17, up from 6.96% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.13%.