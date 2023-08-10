Washington, DC (CNN) — US mortgage rates remained elevated this week, rising for the third week in a row, but stayed just under the market’s 7% threshold.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.96% in the week ending August 10, up from 6.90% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.22%.