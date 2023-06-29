Mortgage rates jump higher: 30-year fixed rises to 6.7%

Pictured are homes in Rocklin, California, on December 6, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — The housing market showed clear signs of slowing, according to new data released on Thursday.

Mortgage rates climbed this week after three weeks of declines, according to the latest survey from Freddie Mac. Separately, a report from the National Association of Realtors showed that pending home sales dropped much more than expected in May.