Mortgage rates inch up, lingering above 7%

An aerial view of existing homes near new homes under construction (UPPER R) in the Chatsworth neighborhood on September 8 in Los Angeles, California.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US mortgage rates ticked up this week, ending a two-week streak of slight declines. Rates have remained over 7% for five consecutive weeks as inflation pressure continues to linger.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.18% in the week ending September 14, up from 7.12% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 6.02%.