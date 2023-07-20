Washington, DC (CNN) — US mortgage rates dipped this week, backing off 7% as inflation slows ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision meeting next week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.78% in the week ending July 20, down from 6.96% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.54%.