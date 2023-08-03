Mortgage rates climb toward 7% after America’s credit rating was downgraded

US mortgage rates this week climbed closer to 7%. Pictured is a residential neighborhood in Eagleville, Pennsylvania.

 Matt Rourke/AP

Washington, DC (CNN) — US mortgage rates jumped this week, climbing closer to 7%. The move follows last week’s rate hike from the Federal Reserve, and the downgrade this week by Fitch Ratings agency of US sovereign debt, and of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.90% in the week ending on August 3, up from 6.81% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 4.99%, the lowest rates have been in the last 12 months.