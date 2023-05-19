Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman to step down within next 12 months By Krystal Hur, CNN May 19, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New York (CNN) — Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman will step down as the company’s head within the next 12 months, he said Friday at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.Gorman, who is one of the longest-serving heads of a US bank, became CEO in January 2010.He said Friday he plans to take on the role of executive chairman.“The Board has identified three very strong senior internal candidates for consideration as the next CEO,” he said Friday at the meeting.This story is developing and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UW vet school ends contract with Henry Vilas Zoo; new allegations from former employee highlight issues with the relationship Here are Wisconsin's top baby names of 2022 Father, son dead in apparent murder-suicide in Boscobel, police say Couple finds east Madison home they recently bought vandalized, police say Heat-related death of Sheriff's Office K9 leads to investigation in Monroe Co. Latest News Madison man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl Morning Sprint: Friday morning's top news and weather headlines Staff of local theater lighting company gets field trip to see 'The Lion King' at Overture Automotion to bring classic cars, traffic delays to Wisconsin Dells this weekend New mural brightens Beltline underpass in Monona More News