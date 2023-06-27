More than 7,000 US flights delayed or canceled after severe storms

A United Airlines plane departs from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas on June 25.

 Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — Claude Ronnie Msowoya and his family spent three days trying to get to Johannesburg, South Africa, only to be forced to return home by train, without his baggage.

Msowoya told CNN that his United Airlines flight from Boston to Newark airport was delayed Sunday, which caused him and his family to miss their connecting United Airline flight from Newark to Johannesburg.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado, Monica Garrett, Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace contributed to this report