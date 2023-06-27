More than 2,000 US flights delayed or canceled due to severe storms

A United Airlines plane departs from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas on June 25.

 Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — Disruptions for air travelers continued Tuesday with more than 2,000 flights across the United States delayed or canceled after powerful storms ripped through the parts of the country, including in the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast where many busy hubs are located.

Data from FlightAware showed that on Tuesday morning, 1,241 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed and another 828 were canceled. Still, that’s a major decrease from Monday’s chaos, when more than 8,000 flights were either delayed or canceled because of severe weather and air traffic control staffing issues.

CNN’s Monica Garrett, Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace contributed to this report