More states want to let kids work as bartenders

More states are letting teenagers serve alcohol at bars and restaurants.

 Michaela Begsteiger/imageBROKER RF/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — More states are letting teenagers serve alcohol at bars and restaurants, part of a growing rollback of child labor protection laws across the United States.

Since 2021, at least nine states have introduced bills to lower the minimum age for serving alcohol, according to a report released Thursday by the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank. Seven states — Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, New Mexico and Alabama — have enacted them.