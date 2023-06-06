(CNN) — A record breaking number of high school students across China walked into exam halls on Wednesday to take a test that could decide their future – even as that prospect looks increasingly dire under the shadow of widespread youth joblessness.

A high score in the two-day “gaokao” college entrance exam is the only way to get into the country’s top universities, and most Chinese students get just one shot at the grueling test, unlike US students who can take the SAT several times.

CNN’s Laura He contributed reporting.