More bad news for Bud Light as Modelo soars in sales

Bottles of Modelo Especial beer are displayed for sale in a grocery store on June 14, in Los Angeles.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Modelo Especial is now officially America’s best-selling beer, dethroning Bud Light, whose popularity faded following the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.

Sales of Modelo at grocery and beer stores have surpassed Bud Light’s over the course of 2023, according to newly released NIQ data, the first time Modelo has ever beaten Bud Light on a year-to-date basis. There’s a tight race to the top, with Modelo landing in first place, gaining 8.34% share of dollars spent on beer vs. 8.28% for Bud Light through August 12.