New York (CNN) — Moody’s RMS estimated up to $6 billion in economic losses from the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, which killed at least 115 people and destroyed countless homes and businesses.

The losses could range from $4 billion to $6 billion, Moody’s said Tuesday. About 75% of the losses will be covered by insurance because of the island’s high insurance penetration rates, according to the risk modeling agency.

- CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.