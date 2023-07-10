Modelo tops Bud Light in sales for the second month in a row

In this photo illustration, bottles of Modelo Especial beer sit on a table on June 14 in Los Angeles, California.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Mexican-made Modelo Especial is the top-selling beer in the United States for the second straight month, once again snatching the crown from Bud Light.

For the four weeks ending on July 1, Modelo Especial captured 8.7% of overall beer sales, compared to Bud Light’s 7% share, according to NIQ data given to consulting firm Bump Williams. Dollar sales for the pre-July 4 period continued to be grim for Bud Light, with sales falling 28.5%, while Modelo’s grew 8.5% during the same time period.