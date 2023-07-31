New York (CNN) — It’s a strange time for mid-sized banks in the US. The collapse of three regional banks earlier this year followed by the emergency merger of PacWest and Banc of California last week has created a shakeup in the industry that’s been exacerbated by the Federal Reserve’s continued efforts to raise interest rates.

Another small bank failed Friday. Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart, Kansas, was wound up by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Its four branches will reopen Monday as part of Dream First Bank under a deal that will see it buy most of its failed rivals assets.