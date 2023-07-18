Microsoft unveils more secure AI-powered Bing Chat for businesses to ensure ‘data doesn’t leak’

The Bing app is pictured here in the Apple App Store. Microsoft on Tuesday announced a more secure version of its AI-powered Bing.

 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Microsoft on Tuesday announced a more secure version of its AI-powered Bing specifically for businesses and designed to assure professionals they can safely share potentially sensitive information with a chatbot.

With Bing Chat Enterprise, the user’s chat data will not be saved, sent to Microsoft’s servers or used to train the AI models, according to the company.