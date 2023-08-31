Microsoft splits Teams from Office in Europe after EU pressure

The popular Teams app is best-known for its video-conferencing feature.

 Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Microsoft will allow business customers in Europe to buy its video and chat app Teams separately from its Office software, it said Thursday, a month after the European Union opened an antitrust investigation into the company’s bundling of the products.

The change will take effect from October 1, affecting business customers in the EU and four other European countries that use Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites.