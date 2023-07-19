Microsoft is giving out free cybersecurity tools after an alleged Chinese hack

Microsoft is offering free cybersecurity tools to some government and commercial customers following an alleged Chinese hack.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Microsoft is offering free cybersecurity tools to some government and commercial customers following criticism of the tech giant’s handling of a major alleged Chinese hack that compromised US government email accounts.

Starting in September, Microsoft cloud computing customers won’t have to pay extra money to get access to critical data to help them spot cyberattacks, Microsoft said Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Microsoft’s policy change.