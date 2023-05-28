New York (CNN) — The government needs to work faster to regulate AI, which has more potential for the good of humanity than any other invention preceding it, Brad Smith, Microsoft (MSFT) president and vice chair, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday.

Its uses are almost “ubiquitous” Smith said, “in medicine and drug discovery and diagnosing diseases, in scrambling the resources of, say, the Red Cross or others in a disaster to find those who are most vulnerable where buildings have collapsed,” the executive added.