Micron warns of lost revenue after China slaps it with sanctions

China has banned US chip maker Micron from selling to Chinese companies working on key infrastructure projects. Micron chips are pictured here in 2015 in Tokyo.

 Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hong Kong (CNN) — US chip maker Micron says a ban on selling to Chinese companies working on key infrastructure projects could cost it as much as a “high single digit” percentage of its annual revenue.

Beijing announced the sanctions on Sunday, in a major escalation of an ongoing battle between the world’s top two economies over access to crucial technology.