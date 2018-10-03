Michigan, company reach oil pipeline deal

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Officials tell The Associated Press that Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge have reached a deal on replacing 65-year-old twin pipelines in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.

An announcement was scheduled for Wednesday.

Officials tell the AP the agreement calls for shutting down the Line 5 pipes in the Straits of Mackinac connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan. A new pipeline would run through a tunnel dug into bedrock below the lake bed.

The project could take seven to 10 years to complete and cost up to $500 million, which Enbridge would pay.

Supporters say the deal protects the lakes and ensures reliable energy. But it's sure to draw criticism from groups that oppose any oil shipments in the straits area.