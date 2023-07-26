Meta stock climbs after company posts 11% revenue growth

Meta reported revenue of $32 billion for its quarter ending in June, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year and beating Wall Street’s expectations.

 Carlos Barria/Reuters

(CNN) — Meta’s “year of efficiency” seems to be paying off.

The Facebook-parent company on Wednesday reported revenue of $32 billion for its quarter ending in June, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year and beating Wall Street’s expectations. The results mark Meta’s second consecutive quarter of revenue growth after a brutal 2022, which was notable for revenue declines.