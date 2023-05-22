Madison
London (CNN) — Meta has been fined a record-breaking €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) by European regulators for transferring data belonging to Facebook’s EU users to servers in the United States.
The European Data Protection Board announced the fine in a statement Monday. Meta said it would appeal the ruling, including the fine.
— This is a developing story and will be updated.
