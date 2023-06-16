Meta lowers the minimum age for its Quest headsets from 13 to 10

Facebook-parent Meta plans to lower the minimum age for its virtual reality headsets from 13 years old to 10 years old, despite pressure from lawmakers not to market its VR services to younger users.

 Boumen Japet/Alamy Stock Photo

Parents will be able to set up accounts for children as young as 10 years old on Meta’s Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets starting later this year, the company said in a blog post Friday.