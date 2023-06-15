(CNN) — Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft have agreed to add ChatGPT to Mercedes-Benz cars in the United States. ChatGPT is Microsoft’s “generative artificial intelligence” software that can engage in realistically human-like dialog.

Mercedes vehicles already have voice-command capabilities allowing drivers to use the phrase, “Hey, Mercedes,” followed by a short command to do things like adjust the temperature in the vehicle, find a navigation destination or place a phone call. ChatGPT would make these voice commands more fluid and natural and could enable additional functions, according to Microsoft.