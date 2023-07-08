New York (CNN) — Mercedes-Benz announced its electric vehicle drivers will be able to use Tesla (TSLA) superchargers starting next year and that it will fully adopt the company’s charging standard in 2025.

It joins a growing list of automakers who have made similar deals with Tesla. The Mercedes-Benz arrangement moves Tesla another step towards becoming widely adopted as the EV industry standard.

CNN’s Peter Valdes-Dapena and Samantha Delouya contributed to this report.