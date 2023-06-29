Melinda Gates says more women must join the AI race to help prevent bias

New York (CNN) — As Silicon Valley and beyond is gripped by the fervor of artificial intelligence, Melinda French Gates is raising the alarm that more women must be involved in developing these tech tools.

The philanthropist and longtime advocate for women and girls said she is “very nervous” about how the current AI arms race, and the rush to implement this buzzy technology into as many products as possible, will ultimately play out for women.