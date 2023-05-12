McDonald's found liable after child suffers burns from 'hot' chicken nuggets, Florida jury finds

Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo listen to the final witness in their case in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 10. Holmes and Olivia's father are suing McDonald's after their daughter got second-degree burns from a scalding hot chicken nugget.

 Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

A South Florida jury returned a split verdict in a civil lawsuit filed against McDonald's and one of its franchisees that alleged "dangerously hot" chicken nuggets from a Happy Meal burned a toddler, according to CNN affiliate WPLG.

The jury on Thursday found that McDonald's and franchise owner Upchurch Foods liable for failing to properly warn or provide reasonable instructions on the possible harm from the hot McNuggets dispensed at a Tamarac, Florida, drive-thru, the news station reported. However, only Upchurch Foods was found to be negligent. Jurors also found there was no inherent defect in putting McNuggets on the market and no breach of implied warranty.