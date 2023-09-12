McDonald’s is getting rid of self-serve soda machines

 Gado/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — McDonald’s is getting rid of one its biggest perks.

The fast food chain is eliminating its self-serve soda machines by 2032 at its US restaurants, the company said, explaining that the change is will make the experience consistent for customers and crew across the chain.