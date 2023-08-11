Maui wildfires cause more than $1.3 billion in residential property damage, according to a preliminary estimate

An aerial image taken on August 10 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The devastating Maui wildfires, which have killed dozens of people and displaced thousands more, has cost at least $1.3 billion in damage to 3,088 residences, according to a recent preliminary estimate from CoreLogic.

CoreLogic, a research firm that assesses property data, found that the vast majority of property damage is in Lahaina, a tourist and economic hub where at least 9,000 people live. The company expects more than 2,808 homes will need to be reconstructed, costing $1.1 billion in reconstruction cost value. Pulehu has about $147 million in damage, and Pukalani has about $4.2 million, CoreLogic forecasts.