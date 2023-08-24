Maui government files lawsuit, accuses Hawaiian electric company of causing Lahaina wildfires

The Hawaiian Electric logo is displayed outside the electric power utility company's office in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Kahului, Hawaii on August 15. Maui County filed a lawsuit on August 24 against Hawaiian Electric Company.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Maui County filed a lawsuit Thursday against Hawaiian Electric Company and its subsidiaries, alleging that the utility company’s negligence caused the devastating wildfires that burned thousands of acres of land in the state and killed more than 100 people earlier this month.

The lawsuit alleges that the electric company, known as HECO, “inexcusably kept their power lines energized” in early August, despite the fact that the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Watch and a Fire Warning. The warnings cautioned that strong winds could knock down power lines and ignite a fire that would spread quickly due to dry conditions, the lawsuit indicated.