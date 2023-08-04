Uno
Business Wire

(CNN) — Mattel says it is conducting a nationwide job search for a “Chief Uno player.” The salary: $277 an hour.

The toy company is hiring someone to promote the release of their new game, Uno Quatro. The chosen applicant will be paid $4,444 a week for four weeks to play Uno Quatro with strangers in New York City and create social media content featuring the new game.