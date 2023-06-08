Mask and air filter sales spike on Amazon as Northeast still lives with smoke

A pedestrian is pictured here wearing a face mask walking on a street in New York on June 7.

 Chine Nouvelle/Sipa/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — Some of the worst air quality levels on record on the East Coast are impacting consumer shopping patterns and driving air purifier stocks higher.

People are rushing to buy air filters, humidifiers and high-quality masks on Amazon amid Canadian wildfires that have smothered large swaths of the United States in a thick plume of toxic smoke, leading to orange skies, a burnt taste in the air and advisories to stay inside.