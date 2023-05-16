Markets prep for a busy day with banking testimony, housing data and retail sales From CNN's Krystal Hur, Bryan Mena, Allison Morrow and Elisabeth Buchwald May 16, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison teen graduating high school early to attend prestigious culinary school A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record Second person arrested following shots fired incident outside town of Burke bar After a student was killed while boarding bus near Reedsburg, community showers family with support Aimee L. Wallace Latest News Madison teen graduating high school early to attend prestigious culinary school Oregon village hall moves to former bank site Wisconsin's budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus Janesville firefighters rescue bunny from storm drain Fall River home considered a total loss after fire More News