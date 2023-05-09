Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg won two medals in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament held at a Silicon Valley high school Saturday, adding to the tech leader's vast array of extracurricular activities.

The 38-year-old Zuckerberg competed at the BJJ Tour competition in Woodside, California. Zuckerberg won the gold medal in the Nogi Master 1 White Belt Feather Weight Division and the Silver medal in the Gi Master 2 White Belt Feather Weight Division, BJJ Tour confirmed.