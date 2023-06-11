Washington, DC (CNN) — Manufacturers around the world are contending with weakening demand as the economic outlook for the industry darkens.

Factories in the United States and across the eurozone reported a decline in new orders for manufactured goods in May as they worked through their backlog of orders, according to recent business surveys released by data firm S&P Global. It’s unclear for how long those backlogs, which swelled in the early days of the pandemic, will sustain the industry globally.