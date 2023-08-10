Washington, DC (CNN) — Rents in Manhattan hit another all-time high in July, the third record high in the past four months, even as rents are cooling in other parts of the country.

In New York City, rental activity typically builds from spring to a peak in late summer. This year, rents have been staying high and repeatedly breaking records, according to a report from Douglas Elliman, a brokerage, and Miller Samuel, an appraisal and consultant firm.