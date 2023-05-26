New York (CNN) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office must turn over documents related to former JPMorgan Chase (JPM) executive James “Jes” Staley in response to a subpoena from the bank in ongoing federal lawsuits that allege JPMorgan enabled and benefited from longtime banking-client Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes.

An anonymous victim of Epstein has alleged in a lawsuit that “at least one of Epstein’s friends used aggressive force in his sexual assault of her and informed [her] that he had Epstein’s permission to do what he wanted to her.” JPMorgan, in a crossclaim against Jes Staley, has asserted that the “powerful financial executive” not named in her lawsuit is actually Staley. Staley has denied all wrongdoing alleged in the lawsuits.