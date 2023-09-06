Manchester United shares plunge on report the Glazers won’t sell

Manchester United shares plunged more than 18% on September 6, slashing over $700 million off the soccer club’s market value, following a UK newspaper report that the club’s US owners will take it off the market after receiving disappointing offers.

 Michael Regan/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Manchester United shares have plunged more than 19% this week, slashing almost $740 million off the soccer club’s market value, following a UK newspaper report that the club’s US owners would drop an attempt to sell the company, at least for now.

The stock fell more than 18% Tuesday in the largest daily decline since United’s IPO in New York in August 2012. The drop came after the Daily Mail reported over the weekend that the Glazers were set to put a brake on the process to sell the iconic club, citing a source close to the family. On Monday, US stock exchanges were closed for the Labor Day holiday.