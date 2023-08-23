Macy’s sounds the alarm on credit card delinquencies

Macy’s is warning of a spike in customers who are failing to make credit card payments. Pictured is Macy's Herald Square store in New York City.

 Eduardo Munoz/VIEWpress/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Macy’s is warning of a spike in customers who are failing to make credit card payments, adding to the evidence of mounting financial stress on consumers.

The iconic department store had anticipated delinquencies would climb following a post-Covid lull. But Macy’s management has been caught off guard by the magnitude of the uptick.