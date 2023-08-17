Lyft and Uber say they could leave Minneapolis if the mayor signs a minimum wage bill for drivers

Lyft signage is pictured on a vehicle as it exits the ride-sharing pickup at San Francisco International Airport on February 3, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Lyft and Uber threatened to stop doing business in Minneapolis after the city council adopted a new rule Thursday that would set a minimum wage for rideshare drivers.

In a 7-5 vote, the Minneapolis City Council passed an ordinance that includes a number of rideshare worker protections, including a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers. Mayor Jacob Frey has the opportunity to veto the ordinance and has until next Wednesday, August 23, to do so.

Samantha Delouya and Sara Ashley O’Brien contributed to this report.