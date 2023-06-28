LVMH owner Bernard Arnault visits China after luxury spending rebound

An LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton store in Shanghai, China, on April 29. Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, has reportedly arrived in China for his first visit to the country since the end of its strict Covid restrictions.

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hong Kong (CNN) — Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH (LVMHF), has arrived in China for his first visit to the country since the end of its strict Covid restrictions, after his company posted a jump in sales driven by a rapid rebound in Chinese spending on luxury goods.

The French billionaire is the latest in a string of prominent business leaders to have visited China, following trips by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and JP Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon last month. Beijing has been wooing global CEOs in an effort to arrest a slump in business confidence and to divide Western businesses from governments on their policy toward China.